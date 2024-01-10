Taxfix, Europe’s leading mobile tax platform - with over 5 million app downloads in Germany, joined forces with Kallan & Co at an important inflection point.
Their goal: to build more financial products that broaden their customer engagement beyond yearly tax seasons and to expand to new markets beyond its current footprint of Germany, Spain and Italy.
Taxfix.de
The Challenge
Since their founding in 2017, Taxfix has grown from disruptor to leader. This growth is reflected in their increased market presence and new synergies with the recently acquired rival tax app Steuerbot.
Our challenge was to evolve the Taxfix brand — from strategy and architecture to expression — in order to assert their ambitious leadership position for their existing and prospective customers and employees. A brand that confidently articulates its mission to the world, using a unique expression to build trust and inspire advocacy at every customer interaction point.
The Strategy
We defined the strategy around a central idea: ‘Fix finance for all’. It symbolises the powerful financial empowerment Taxfix offers to its customers at scale. Outlining their ambition to keep expanding user-friendly financial tools across customer financial life-cycles beyond taxes. A promise to put customers centre-stage and firmly in control of their finances.
This guiding mission informs the entire visual, verbal and experiential language of the Taxfix brand. Emphasising simplicity, expertise and user empowerment. Far beyond a refreshed look and feel, the strategy reflects the company’s commitment to its customers.
Brand Identity
The brand expression is crafted to carefully balance expertise with the feeling of empowerment across all aspects. Starting from the Taxfix logo, refining the company’s iconic percentage symbol, we extended this into a range of financial motifs that become key signature assets of the brand. These symbols are also reframed as cropped devices that put customers front and centre. To showcase people actively and confidently taking control of their finances.
The Expression
We defined a highly accessible colour palette that emphasises the Taxfix vivid green, accompanied by a number of energetic colours inspired by the Euro currency — lilac, gold, and blue — reflecting Taxfix’s European roots to work effectively across all digital channels. The typeface ‘ROM’ perfectly captures the technical precision and rigour of an expert with a human touch. The Art Direction aims to authentically capture people and experts from a wide range of ages and backgrounds.
The Illustrations
We crafted an illustrative Taxfix world to exist in specific spots like the app or the blog. They aim to showcase people’s finances in a personal way — from more detailed scenes of people to simple iconography. The illustrations are built to balance expertise with warmth and personality, using a combination of depth and grain to drive a distinctive language.