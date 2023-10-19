Pearl is a Web3-based social platform designed to democratise creativity, and enable creators to focus on creating the things their audiences love, rather than being enslaved by advertisers and algorithms.
We created a fresh, vibrant identity for Pearl which celebrated creators and their supporters. Knowing there would be limited exposure to the brand once users were in the app, we ensured to create an ultra-distinct, ultra-simple logo mark. This mark gave the brand a huge amount of flex, with the ability to be both crisp and clean, and ultra-playful.