Gyaan

Gyaan is redefining the foundations of how businesses do sales by empowering teams to collaborate more in the process through an all-in-one workspace. Its unique centralised platform arms teams with more insights, capabilities and intelligence to ultimately score more deals in less time.We helped re-position and evolve the brand for its next ambitious phase of growth. Powered by the core insight that ‘Sales is a team sport’ — we defined the entire Gyaan experience around the attitude of the athlete and the tenacity of the team. Giving Gyaan a truly unique and ownable platform to tell distinct stories about the possibilities its’ product unlocks for customers.