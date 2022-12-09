Kallan & Co's profileBrett King's profileDaniel Shaskey's profileHannu Koho's profileLuka Appelberg's profile+3
Gyaan

Gyaan is redefining the foundations of how businesses do sales by empowering teams to collaborate more in the process through an all-in-one workspace. Its unique centralised platform arms teams with more insights, capabilities and intelligence to ultimately score more deals in less time.

We helped re-position and evolve the brand for its next ambitious phase of growth. Powered by the core insight that ‘Sales is a team sport’ — we defined the entire Gyaan experience around the attitude of the athlete and the tenacity of the team. Giving Gyaan a truly unique and ownable platform to tell distinct stories about the possibilities its’ product unlocks for customers.

www.gyaan.ai















Enter the arena

At the core of the visual system we have what we call the arena. It functions as a framework for all brand messaging and allows for extremely dynamic compositions.
The visual appeal is inspired by the geometric appeal of playing fields in various sports and sets the stage for the brand story. A bold typeface paired with an electric colour palette are key components to inspire determination and embody the winning mindset of sales.







