Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Kallan & Co's profileDaniel Shaskey's profile
The Dematerialisation Initiative
Multiple Owners
Behance.net






The Dematerialisation Initiative

Dematerialisation is about creating more value with less physical resources. Alice Labs and Makers of invited Kallan & Co to develop a platform to share their research initiative on the possibilities of a dematerialised future. The Dematerialisation Initiative looks beyond the hype surrounding NFTs, blockchain, and the Metaverse to create insight into how this next wave of dematerialisation will enable companies to gradually transition towards less material intensive offers.










blockchain branding cryptocurrency decentralized design Figma metaverse nft UI/UX web3
blockchain branding cryptocurrency decentralized design Figma metaverse nft UI/UX web3
blockchain branding cryptocurrency decentralized design Figma metaverse nft UI/UX web3
blockchain branding cryptocurrency decentralized design Figma metaverse nft UI/UX web3
blockchain branding cryptocurrency decentralized design Figma metaverse nft UI/UX web3
blockchain branding cryptocurrency decentralized design Figma metaverse nft UI/UX web3
The Dematerialisation Initiative
62
394
5
Published:
Kallan & Co's profileDaniel Shaskey's profile
Multiple Owners
Kallan & Co

Owners

Kallan & Co's profile
Kallan & Co
Helsinki, Finland
Daniel Shaskey's profile
Daniel Shaskey
New Zealand

The Dematerialisation Initiative

Dematerialisation is about creating more value with less physical resources. Alice Labs and Makers of invited Kallan & Co to develop a platform t Read More

62
394
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields