Various Illustrations
2023 –––––– 2024.
Selected illustrations made for many medias and clients
–– Floating Eyes
Personal work
–– Gravity
Personal work
–– Pink Smoke
Personal work
–– Astral Nomads 4
Personal work
–– Lamborghini
Illustrations for lamborghini magazine
–– Dragon
Year of the Dragon - illustration for Chinese distillery @mingriverbaijiu
–– The Long Game
Cover illustration for the English magazine "The Long Game," creative direction by my friend @fpirez.
–– BBC Science Focus
Illustration for @bbcsciencefocus magazine. The text is about deforestation in the UK countryside.
