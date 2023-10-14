Various Illustrations 2023 — 02.

Various Illustrations
2023 –––––– 2.
Selected illustraions made for many medias and clients
–– Collapse
Personal Work
–– Chavoza
Personal Work
–– Witch
Personal Work
–– Two Dreams and One Memory
Personal Work
–– Conductor
Cover illustration for Life Magazine, by the French company Total Energies.
–– Cartola
Personal Work
–– Sirens
Illustration for the short story Sirens, published on mrtoe.com. I've been exploring abstract elements within my figurative work, but for this one I decided to go a way where abstraction is the whole illustration.
–– Getting Out of Reality
Personal Work