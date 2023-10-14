Denis Freitas's profile
Various Illustrations 2023 — 02.
Denis Freitas
Behance.net
Various Illustrations
2023 –––––– 2.
Selected illustraions made for many medias and clients
–– Collapse
Personal Work
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.


–– Chavoza
Personal Work
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.


–– Witch
Personal Work
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.


–– Two Dreams and One Memory
Personal Work


vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.


–– Conductor
Cover illustration for Life Magazine, by the French company Total Energies.
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.



–– Cartola
Personal Work
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.


–– Sirens

Illustration for the short story Sirens, published on mrtoe.com. I've been exploring abstract elements within my figurative work, but for this one I decided to go a way where abstraction is the whole illustration.
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.


–– Getting Out of Reality

Personal Work
vector Brazil Sci Fi Digital Drawing Character design adobe illustrator various 2023.




Thanks for​​​​​​​
watching!
–––––
follow on
Various Illustrations 2023 — 02.
Published:
Denis Freitas's profile

Owner

Denis Freitas's profile
São Paulo, Brazil

Various Illustrations 2023 — 02.

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields