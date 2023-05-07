VIVO ● SECURITY
I was invited by Superunion to create illustrations for Vivo's digital security sector. I designed the character and crests for its five areas of operation, and created five illustrations that are linked to each area. I used Vivo's color palette and created new poses for the main character. I also designed screens around the character to reinforce the visual narrative, featuring various layouts and typography. The illustrations aim to visually represent Vivo's digital security sector while creating a futuristic atmosphere that highlights the importance of data protection. This post features the first illustration.
Screens
layouts —
Crests of
the areas —
Character
Design —