VIVO ● Security

I was invited by Superunion to create illustrations for Vivo's digital security sector. I designed the character and crests for its five areas of operation, and created five illustrations that are linked to each area. I used Vivo's color palette and created new poses for the main character. I also designed screens around the character to reinforce the visual narrative, featuring various layouts and typography. The illustrations aim to visually represent Vivo's digital security sector while creating a futuristic atmosphere that highlights the importance of data protection. This post features the first illustration.
Screens
layouts 
Crests of
the areas 
Character 
Design 
