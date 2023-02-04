Denis Freitas's profile
Various Illustrations 2022 – 2023
Denis Freitas
Varios Illustrations
2022 –––––– 2023
Selected illustraions made for many medias and clients
–––– Inside
Personal Work
–––– Portal
Personal Work
–––– Experiment
Personal Work
–––– Portal II
Personal Work
–––– Control Center
Poster illustration for my friends at Cultive Dub
–––– Sound Abduction
Poster illustration for my friends at Cultive Dub
–––– Butterfly Effect
Cover illustration for @swarthmorecollege magazine published in the US.published in the United States
–––– Industry 4.0
Cover illustration for Red Magazine published in the United States
–––– USC School
Cover illustration for the North American magazine USC School of Pharmacy.
–––– Digital therapy
Illustration for the Cover My Meds magazine, published in the United States
–––– MS Partner
illustrations for the Roche MS Partner campaign published in Europe
–––– FTD
Illustration that was divided into 4 covers for textbooks, published by FTD publishing house in Brazil
–––– Masterclass
Illustrations for various articles on technology for the Masterclass website
