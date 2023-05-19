Illustration series created for the "Os Greenies" project, It's a collection of 5005 eco-friendly digital tokens known as NFTs. Each acquisition of an NFT serves as a means to contribute to the planting of trees, thereby serving as a compensatory mechanism aimed at offsetting the carbon footprint of the owner.





The series has a total of 53 illustrations. 48 of them are made by combining different parts using programming. This process created 5000 unique images.



