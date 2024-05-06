Denis Freitas's profile

Hyundai Magazine

Denis Freitas
Pro
Behance.net
Hyundai Magazine
Series of illustrations about electric cars for Hyundai’s German magazine
Hyundai magazine Technology Electric Car lights modern city Cars automotive Vehicle
Version 1 – Night


Hyundai magazine Technology Electric Car lights modern city Cars automotive Vehicle
Version 2 – Day


Hyundai magazine Technology Electric Car lights modern city Cars automotive Vehicle



Hyundai magazine Technology Electric Car lights modern city Cars automotive Vehicle


Thanks for​​​​​​​
watching!
–––––
follow on
Hyundai Magazine
Published:
Denis Freitas's profile
Pro

Owner

Denis Freitas's profile
São Paulo, Brazil

Hyundai Magazine

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields