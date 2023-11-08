Jack Daly's profile

New Illustrations – Vol.6

A woman aboard a superyacht sips a cocktail with the beautiful mediterranean coast in the background
Below are examples of my recent work, encompassing a blend of client projects and personal endeavors.

One of my notable projects involved collaborating with State to craft the key visual for season eight of Below Deck Mediterranean. The illustration provides a glimpse into the opulent lifestyles of individuals vacationing on superyachts, capturing the essence of the Sardinian coast with its vibrant, picturesque buildings in the backdrop.

I worked closely with art director, Siwan Seok, producer Addie Stevenson and the incredible team at State on this piece.
A beautiful woman lift her glass to toast the beautiful Italian coastline as she enjoys her vacation
Staying within the theme of luxury, I had the chance to work once more with BMW's classic car division. They commissioned me to create the key visual for the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022/23, an extraordinary vintage car exhibition along the beautiful shores of Lake Como. This year's spotlight was on the iconic BMW 328 LM.
Visitors of a classic car show admire the BMW 328 LM, with beautiful Lake como in the background.
Apart from my contributions to Below Deck & Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, I've recently devoted my attention to self-initiated artwork, delving into a fresh fluid crowd-style that I've thoroughly enjoyed developing.

As an illustrator, I really think it's super important to set aside time for your own artwork. It's a key way to grow and change as an artist. It's so tempting to take on every project and just focus on client work, but that can easily trap you in making the same kind of stuff over and over again.
A beautifully crafted illustration of people, reveals a bottle silhouette.
A group of sports fan cheer and offer messages of support to the viewer. Positivity.
Initial sketch developments
