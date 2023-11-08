New Illustrations – Vol.6

Apart from my contributions to Below Deck & Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, I've recently devoted my attention to self-initiated artwork, delving into a fresh fluid crowd-style that I've thoroughly enjoyed developing.



As an illustrator, I really think it's super important to set aside time for your own artwork. It's a key way to grow and change as an artist. It's so tempting to take on every project and just focus on client work, but that can easily trap you in making the same kind of stuff over and over again.