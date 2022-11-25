New Illustrations – Vol.4

It's been a while since I made one of these posts! Here is another series of individual illustrations created for various clients over the last year, covering advertising, editorial and portraiture.
About half of my time is spent on individual pieces like these, with the other half on more extensive series such as Intuitive Ventures and Color. I appreciate the opportunity to do both, but I love focusing on a single piece.
This is the fourth collection; you can also check out Vol. 1, Vol. 2 and Vol. 3.
Initial Sketch Development