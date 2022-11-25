Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Jack Daly's profile
New Illustrations – Vol.4
Jack Daly
Behance.net
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
It's been a while since I made one of these posts! Here is another series of individual illustrations created for various clients over the last year, covering advertising, editorial and portraiture.

About half of my time is spent on individual pieces like these, with the other half on more extensive series such as Intuitive Ventures and Color. I appreciate the opportunity to do both, but I love focusing on a single piece.

This is the fourth collection; you can also check out Vol. 1, Vol. 2 and Vol. 3
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Advertising classic car Green Energy infographics jack daly luxury portraits scottish illustrator Technology Vehicle
Initial Sketch Development
For more inspiration, please follow me on my other social channels or visit my website!

​​​​​​​Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Dribbble
New Illustrations – Vol.4
51
202
13
Published:

Owner

Jack Daly's profile
Jack Daly
Glasgow, United Kingdom

New Illustrations – Vol.4

51
202
13
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields