New Illustrations – Vol.5
Image contains nurses and doctors in a hospital scene.
I haven't released a project in a while, so here is another series of individual illustrations created for various clients over the last year, covering editorial and product.

This is the fourth collection; you can also check out Vol. 1Vol. 2Vol. 3 & Vol. 4.
a woman sips coffee in her apartment while gazing at the sea view.
An illustration of a futuristic city, relying on renewable energy. Circular composition.
An entire city has been lifted and is being moved by a giant hand.
And image of a man city in a self-driving car, as it travels on the freeway.
A self-drving Chevy 2023 Bolt EV tarvels on the motorway.
A series of six spot illustrations, centred around the theme of electric vehicle myths.
Stressed doctors and nurses in a hospital corridor.
Initial Sketch Development
