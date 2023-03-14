Jack Daly's profile
The Jockey Club
As part of a major rebrand by Thisaway of the historic The Jockey Club, I was commissioned to create a series of fourteen key illustrations for each racecourse, including iconic locations such as Aintree, Newmarket and Cheltenham. 

The illustrations included key landmarks and iconography unique to each location. A consistent colour palette was developed for the landscapes, with a differentiating highlight colour assigned to each location, which then ran through extended materials.

As you can imagine, this was a tremendous amount of work, but it was a pleasure to be a part of it.
Colour palette
Supplementary illustrations
Sketches
The Jockey Club
