Over the last year, I've been fortunate to create a series of illustrations for Intuitive Ventures. This venture bank invests in the future leaders of minimally invasive patient care.
This fascinating and complex field covers the leading edge of where technology meets medicine. I was tasked with representing complex themes, covering patient care across digital, devices, therapeutics and diagnostics.
Isometric illustrations
Sketch Development