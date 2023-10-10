PEARLSTIGE Brand Identity Design

The PEARLSTIGE brand design process is a journey full of unknowns. We tried to explore the possibilities of pearl packaging and to develop a packaging language that is unique to PEARLSTIGE. For the creation of the brand identity, we used the most intuitive classic serif font as the expression of the logo. The neutral gray colour close to gypsum and the brownish red colour of the freshwater pearl shell surface are used as embellishment, highlighting the natural and real attitude that the brand wants to convey.



