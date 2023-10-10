PEARLSTIGE Brand Identity Design
PEARLSTIGE的品牌设计过程，是一段充满未知的旅程。我们尝试去探索珍珠包装的各种可能性，并且挖掘一套专属PEARLSTIGE的包装语言。在品牌标识的建立上，我们用最直观的古典衬线字体文字来作为LOGO的表达。运用接近石膏的中性灰色和淡水珍珠贝壳表面的棕红作为点缀，凸显出品牌想要传递的低调，自然，真实的状态。
PEARLSTIGE 是中国珠宝行业第一家通过 B Corp认证的共益企业，他们一直积极推动社会和环境的可持续发展，为此，我们使用90天可完全自然降解的甘蔗渣材质作为主要包材，无塑无胶，无有害物质。取于自然，还于自然，循环利用。珍珠品牌的设计，应该留给顾客更多的空白去想象。PEARLSTIGE的整体品牌设计，我们克制了设计感，把设计的部分赋能到真正起到环保和实用的地方，用更直观的材质，工艺，排版，潜移默化得帮助客户理解到品牌的内涵。
The PEARLSTIGE brand design process is a journey full of unknowns. We tried to explore the possibilities of pearl packaging and to develop a packaging language that is unique to PEARLSTIGE. For the creation of the brand identity, we used the most intuitive classic serif font as the expression of the logo. The neutral gray colour close to gypsum and the brownish red colour of the freshwater pearl shell surface are used as embellishment, highlighting the natural and real attitude that the brand wants to convey.
PEARLSTIGE proudly holds the distinction of being China's first B Corp in the jewelry industry. They are committed to promoting sustainable development in both society and the environment. The packaging material is made from sugarcane residue, which gracefully returns to nature in a mere 90 days, free of any synthetic or harmful substances. Their philosophy is simple but profound: to take from nature, to give back to nature, to promote a regenerative cycle of life.
Designed by ONNFF
Photos by DAZHI