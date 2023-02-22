ONNFF™ ART&DESIGN's profile
AICOKEN®️ Brand Identity Design
AICOKEN®️ Brand Identity Design

Started from the perspective of children, and with the childishness and innocence of a child, AICOKEN connects the distance between children and clothing by the fabric temperature. Inspired by "stay curious" and is based on the shape of a small bench, The brand design of AICOKEN symbolizes children standing on their tiptoes, growing and exploring with full of curiosity. We chose the A of AICOKEN as the prototype to create a cartoon image with a vibrant A silhouette. It looks friendly, bold, brave and energetic. We used it throughout the brand packaging, hoping to accompany children to experience the beauty of life together.

AICOKEN 爱儿健™ 以儿童的视角出发，带着孩童的稚气和天真，用布料的温度，连接着小朋友与服饰的距离。AICOKEN的品牌设计以“stay curious”为灵感，以小板凳的造型为基础，象征小朋友踮脚站立，成长探索，充满好奇心。我们选取AICOKEN的A为原型，创造出一个充满活力的A字轮廓的卡通形象。它看起来亲切，大胆，勇敢，充满活力。我们将它贯穿于品牌的包装里，希望可以陪伴小朋友一同体验生活中的美好。

Designed by ONNFF
Photo by DAZHI
