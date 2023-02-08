T H E L A W N®️ Brand Identity Design





T H E L A W N ®️ is a womenswear brand that draws inspiration from art, travel and books, concerning about the rationalization of clothing design and capturing the wearing condition in its natural state. The brand's vision is informed by the letters 'TL', inspired by the shape of a column in architecture. The dimensional shape creates an atmosphere of solid vibe. The symmetrical relationship and the serif details provides the brand a powerful and memorable experience through the black, white and grey colour palette and the minimalist layout .





T H E L A W N ®️ 是一个从艺术，旅行，书籍中汲取灵感的女装品牌。关注服装设计的合理性，捕捉人在自然状态下的穿着状态。品牌视觉以 “TL”两个字母为贯穿，灵感来自于建筑里的柱形，立体的造型有扎实的氛围。对称的关系，字体衬线的细节，通过黑白灰的色调，搭配简约的版式，给予品牌强有力的记忆体验。





Designed by ONNFF