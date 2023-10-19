STUDIO PROFILE Brand Identity Design
STUDIO PROFILE作为上海一家全新的室内设计工作室，致力于追寻源于物质属性的空间秩序，发掘探索物质性的本真，以抽象的语言转译物质性于空间之中。 在品牌设计的过程中，我们寻找到一个类似“文件夹”般存在的图形符号，它像一个设计框架，激发了之后一系列的物料延展。对于我们来说，STUDIO PROFILE工作室的品牌设计应该是无形的，不夸张，不激烈的，它的存在应该是体现品牌的性格气质，更像是它自己的一种无声表达。 所以在整个设计过程中，我们用了大量白色和白色的结合，将设计藏在无形的状态中，运用了亚克力、铝板、塑料等和室内设计相关的材质素材，运用到日常的品牌物料上，让品牌的系列感变得统一丰富，让人眼前一亮。
As a brand new interior design studio in Shanghai, STUDIO PROFILE is committed to pursuing the spatial order originating from material properties, discovering and exploring the true nature of immateriality, and translating materiality into space with abstract language. During the design process, we searched for a graphic symbol like a "folder", which acts as a design element and inspires a series of application extensions. For us, STUDIO PROFILE's brand design should be invisible, not exaggerated, not intense, and its existence should be a reflection of the brand's character , more like a silent expression of itself. Therefore, in the whole design process, we used a lot of white and white combination, hiding the design in the invisible state, using acrylic, aluminium, plastic and other materials materials related to interior design, applied to the daily applications, so that the brand's sense of the series becomes unified and rich which can catch people's eyes in the first place.
Designed by ONNFF
Photos by DAZHI