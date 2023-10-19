STUDIO PROFILE Brand Identity Design

As a brand new interior design studio in Shanghai, STUDIO PROFILE is committed to pursuing the spatial order originating from material properties, discovering and exploring the true nature of immateriality, and translating materiality into space with abstract language. During the design process, we searched for a graphic symbol like a "folder", which acts as a design element and inspires a series of application extensions. For us, STUDIO PROFILE's brand design should be invisible, not exaggerated, not intense, and its existence should be a reflection of the brand's character , more like a silent expression of itself. Therefore, in the whole design process, we used a lot of white and white combination, hiding the design in the invisible state, using acrylic, aluminium, plastic and other materials materials related to interior design, applied to the daily applications, so that the brand's sense of the series becomes unified and rich which can catch people's eyes in the first place.