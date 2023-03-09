MOIN Music studio Brand Identity Design





MOIN MUSIC 拥有全面且专业的制作人、歌手乐手团队，成员均毕业于国内外重点音乐院校或为音乐行业资深从业者，以编曲制作、录音混音、声音设计等现代应用音乐课程为核心，涵盖乐器、声乐及理论类课程，同步开展兴趣培养至留学考学的全方位音乐教育路线。课 程业务外，墨音 MOIN 拥有自己的录音棚和演出空间，同时开展音乐制作、音乐发行、演出经纪等， 整合形成多元化的高品质音乐产业业态。





MOIN MUSIC owns a team of producers, singers and musicians who graduated from famous music colleges or are senior practitioners in the music industry. Our comprehensive music education program carries out interest courses as well as preparatory courses for music college application. The program includes contemporary music courses such as arranging & production, recording & mixing, sound design, instruments, vocal, music theory and even more courses. What's more, MOIN is going to start a high quality music industrial program with diversified services and businesses, based on MOIN's own studio and venue.





在MOIN MUSIC的设计中，我们一直在寻找一种简约的能量。通过简单的字型做为LOGO，提取琴键侧面的结构作为品牌辅助图形，让几何的元素加深品牌的细节。整体品牌视觉以黑白为基础，复古的橙色蓝色加以点缀，构成层次分明的色彩体系。在物料应用方面，希望它可以打破音乐本身的局限，而是强调MOIN MUSIC音乐之外的另一面，和我们的生活方式可以产生更多的联系。





In the design of MOIN MUSIC, we have been always looking for a minimalist energy. The geometric elements deepen the details of the brand by using a simple typeface as the logo and extracting the structure on the side of the keys as the brand's supporting graphics. The overall brand vision is based on black and white, with vintage orange and blue accents to form a layered color system. In terms of material application, we hope it can break the limitation of music itself, but emphasize the other side of MOIN MUSIC, which can have more connection with our lifestyle.





Designed by ONNFF