Looops — Brand & Packaging Design

Find Your Essence.
Scent is a language that only our innermost understands. Since 2014, Looops has been writing stories with its own fragrance creations that bring our places of longing to our homes. The brand design makes the promise to customers tangible: the search for the essence becomes the creative guiding idea. Typography is the main design element, along with high-quality, genuine materials and finishes.
Team
Stefanie Aunitz (Graphic Design)
Dominik Langegger (Project Lead, Head of Design)
Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch (Brand Thinking & Narrative)
Saskia Ritter-Höntzsch (Editing, Proofreading)
Matthias Tildach (Graphic Design, Photography)
Jeanette Fuchs (Copy)
Roland Strahlhofer (Copy)
Studio Soco (Image Photography)