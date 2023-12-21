Solid & Bold's profileStefanie Aunitz's profile

Weisser Hirsch Hotel — Brand Design

Naturally, at the lake
The good life is at home in the Salzkammergut! In a historic house in the middle of St. Wolfgang. Right on the shores of Lake Wolfgang lies a special hideaway for individual travelers seeking peace and quiet: the Hotel Weisser Hirsch. It is an honest place with charm and character, where the Ellmauer family, now in its fifth generation, combines authentic hospitality with a visionary pioneering spirit.
Team
Stefanie Aunitz (Projektleitung, Art Direction, Design)
Sandra Kurz-Thurn-Goldenstein (Brand Design)
Florian Riedlsperger (UX Design)
Saskia Ritter-Höntzsch (Brand Narrative, Redaktion, Lektorat)
Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch (Brand Thinking, Brand Narrative, Creative Direction)
Matthias Tildach (Fotografie)
Jeanette Fuchs (Text)
Reichl Marketing (Web Development)
Salzburg, Austria
