Naturally, at the lake

The good life is at home in the Salzkammergut! In a historic house in the middle of St. Wolfgang. Right on the shores of Lake Wolfgang lies a special hideaway for individual travelers seeking peace and quiet: the Hotel Weisser Hirsch. It is an honest place with charm and character, where the Ellmauer family, now in its fifth generation, combines authentic hospitality with a visionary pioneering spirit.