Kurapotheke Bad Ischl — Branding, Packaging, Website

200 years of tradition.
The Kurapotheke Bad Ischl not only supplies the people auf Austrias Salzkammergut region with their carefully self-made health products. It's also a must-see for tourists from all over the world, since it's been given the title of former k. u. k. court purveyors to Austrias and Hungarys former monarchy.
The pharmacy wanted to obtain their heritage, that dates back to 1807 — and that's what we did. With the new Brand & Packaging Design we proof that tradition und zeitgeist can go hand in hand. A mix of clean and historic typography, all set in a coherent design grid, gives the brand a new look that refers to the old days.
Team
Marion Kamper (Illustration)
Anna Kronthaler (Graphic Design)
Sandra Kurz-Thurn-Goldenstein (Art Direction, Graphic Design, UX Design, Packaging Design)
Dominik Langegger (Project Lead, Art Direction, Graphic Design)
petrichor (Brand Strategy)
Stephan Riefer (Text)
Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch (Creative Direction)
Matthias Tildach (Graphic Design & Portfolio Photography)
UX & Tollerei (Development)