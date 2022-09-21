Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+4
Martini Sportswear — Brand Design
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Discover Outdoor Moments Together.
Austrian fashion brand Martini Sportswear is the ultimate companion for mountain sports enthusiasts. The brand's story is all about discovering a world outside: Whether you're a sports pro or just casually enjoying a walk in the mountains — the sportswear manufacturer is all about enabling the best oudoor experience you could possibly have.

These moments are what drive the brand design: We've taken the claim "Discover Outdoor Moments Together" literally and turned it into a kinetic design system: We've redefined the brand's typography and refreshed the — in Austria very well known — logo. By using it's signature circular shape, we've transformed it into a simple yet effective signature design element. The pictures replace the words "outdoor moments" by visualizing them.
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Fashion Kinetic Branding logo logo animation Outdoor photoshoot sports key visual
Team
Stefanie Aunitz (Graphic Design)
Sandra KTG (Art Direction)
Dominik Langegger (Head of Design, Art Direction)
Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch (Brand Story & Narrative)
Matthias Tildach (Graphic Design)
Stephan Riefer (Text)
Andre Schönherr (Photography)
Martini Sportswear — Brand Design
82
779
0
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+4
Multiple Owners
Solid & Bold

Owners

user's avatar
Solid & Bold
Salzburg, Austria
user's avatar
Dominik Langegger
Salzburg, Austria
user's avatar
Stefanie Aunitz
Austria
user's avatar
Sandra Kurz-Thurn-Goldenstein (KTG)
Salzburg, Austria
user's avatar
Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch
Salzburg, Austria
user's avatar
Matthias Tildach
Salzburg, Austria

Martini Sportswear — Brand Design

82
779
0
Published:

Creative Fields