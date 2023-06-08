

CHO SHOP

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Amnesty International's Korea branch, we created a pop-up store CHOSHOP space. <CHO SHOP> consists of CANDLE, which symbolizes Amnesty, and presents candles and candlesticks expressing pride, inclusion, courage, solidarity, equality, and love, which are the main keywords of the 50th anniversary of Amnesty International's Korea branch. CHO is an English word that expresses the Korean pronunciation of CANDLE







