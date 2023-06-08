maum studio's profile
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Amnesty International's Korea branch, we created a pop-up store CHOSHOP space. <CHO SHOP> consists of CANDLE, which symbolizes Amnesty, and presents candles and candlesticks expressing pride, inclusion, courage, solidarity, equality, and love, which are the main keywords of the 50th anniversary of Amnesty International's Korea branch. CHO is an English word that expresses the Korean pronunciation of CANDLE





brand identity Logo Design package color visual identity
maumstudio page: https://maumstudio.co.kr/CHO-SHOP

Client: INTERNATIONAL AMNESTY KOREA
Role: Identity, Product Design, Graphic Design, Space Design
Creative Direction: Dalwoo Lee
Graphic Design: Yoonji Lee, Jeawon Chung, Hyunjin Lee
Space, Product Lead: Eunhye Oh
Space, Product Design: Youngbak Jeong, Hanwool Kim, Kyoungjin Kim
Motion: Hyunjin Lee
Manager: Dongyi Jung
Photo: Juyeon Lee
-
www.maumstudio.co.kr
www.instagram.com/maumstudio

ⓒ 2023. maumstudio. All rights reserved





