PILOT OFFICE
maum studio
Behance.net
KOREA PILOT OFFICE​​​​​​
The first pop-up store of KOREA PILOT is a project prepared to share the joy of writing. It captures the moment when you experience PILOT philosophy of supporting the value of writing and writing over time.
We started with the concept of 'Precious Words Collection Office' so that you can experience the excellent technology of PILOT Pen emotionally. You can record and take the joy of a pen, the greatness that begins with a single stroke, and the precious words of people who will color your dull daily life.

Client: Korea Pilot
Description: Popup Store
Role: Planning, Identity, Space Design, Construction
Creative Direction Dalwoo Lee
Space Lead Eunhye Oh
Space Design Youngbak Jeong, Hanwool Kim, Kyoungjin Kim
Graphic, Product Design Yoonji Lee, Jeawon Chung, Hyunjin Lee
Photo Juyeon Lee
ⓒ 2022. maumstudio. All rights reserved



