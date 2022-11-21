PILOT OFFICE

The first pop-up store of KOREA PILOT is a project prepared to share the joy of writing. It captures the moment when you experience PILOT philosophy of supporting the value of writing and writing over time.

We started with the concept of 'Precious Words Collection Office' so that you can experience the excellent technology of PILOT Pen emotionally. You can record and take the joy of a pen, the greatness that begins with a single stroke, and the precious words of people who will color your dull daily life.