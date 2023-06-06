maum studio's profile
maum studio
It is an exhibition space and graphic of the Seoul Design Startup Center where you can share the start and growth of design entrepreneurs and companies at the Seoul Design 2022 held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.
The English title, HELLO, CREATORS! It talks about the challenge of design entrepreneurs beyond design, and their solidarity. We designed the space with the concept of showing by opening the products of design entrepreneurs one by one.
"I expressed the CREATORS word type as a walking character, thinking of all the designers who are still struggling, now and tomorrow.







maumstudio page: https://maumstudio.co.kr/HELLO-CREATORS

Client: Seoul Design Incubating Center
Description: Exhibition Poster, Leaflet, Space
Role: Identity, Graphic, Made
Creative Direction: Dalwoo Lee
Art Direction: Yoonji Lee
Graphic Design: Yoonji Lee, Jeawon Chung
Space Design: Kyoungjin Kim
Photo: Juyeon Lee
