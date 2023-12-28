YANGCHEON FOUNDATION FOR ARTS AND CULTURE Music
We designed the graphic visual for the Music Conster held eight times a year at the Yangcheon Cultural Foundation.
This is a performance where you can hear lively music from a different performance team each time. The characteristic instruments of each performance team are expressed graphically using simple shapes.
maumstudio page: https://maumstudio.co.kr/2021
Client: 양천문화재단
Role: Music Concert
Art Direction: Yoonji Lee
Graphic Design: Yoonji Lee, Hyunjin Lee
