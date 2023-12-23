Korea Public Design Awards 2023
We conducted the visual design for the 2023 Korea Public Design Grand Prize and the National Idea Contest.
MAUM STUDIO designed and created posters and graphic productions for the contest, as well as field productions, trophies, and casebooks needed for the awards ceremony held in October.
The motif of the visual is public design coming together to create a better tomorrow. Using the colors that humans can see, such as those with normal color vision and those with color vision impairment, as a motif, representative colors are set in the palette and applied to graphics. Patterns (textures) that help people with color vision impairment to recognize shapes are applied to graphics.
maumstudio page: https://maumstudio.co.kr/Korea-Public-Design-Awards-2023
Client: KCDF 한국공예·디자인문화진흥원
Role:Award Key Visual Design
Project Managing Han Areum
Creative Direction: Minjeong Woo, Yujin Choi(KCDF)
Creative Direction: Dalwoo Lee
Art Direction: Yoonji Lee
Graphic Design: Jeawon Chung
Motion, Editorial Design: Hyeonsoo Joe
-
ⓒ 2023. maumstudio. All rights reserved