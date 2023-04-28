My Illustration Gallery

_______________________________________________________________________
This is a collection of my illustrations for the books, that was published form 2009 till 2023. Here i show limited amount of illustrations per project and link to each project gallery, so if you are interested, you can see more by clicking the links.
All my illustrations is hand drawn, it takes time, dedication and quality that I love to give. My styles changes based on texts and stories, therefore I don’t have one style, but many. If you are interested or like my illustrations for your book, text or for anything ells, just let me know
"uzkampyne"
2023
"my sister ans i"
2018
The 8th Hiii Illustration International Competition/ MERIT AWARD of “My Sister & I” in Category of Children’s Book, 2020
"Terrence and the toilet fairy"
2018
Gold Medal Winner for the best book illustration at iJungle Illustration Awards 2018
"Coin"
2018
"the world filled with wonders"
2015
"Feathers, Paws, Fins and Claws"
2015
Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, Second place(silver) as best illustrator with book “Feathers, Paws, Fins, and Claws: Fairy-Tale Beasts” US. 2016
2016 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Finalist in children’s juvenile fiction with book “Feathers, Paws, Fins, and Claws: Fairy- Tale Beasts”, US and Canada
"The Story about Brave Knight Tanksalot and Dragon Mr Kindly"
2012
"The Beast of Vilnius"
2011
"...and white shadows in the forest"
2011
"The Shadow On The Stone Bench"
Colorful illustrations, random projects, random years
My very old first drawings illustrations, random, was drawing for myself
