Lina Kusaite's profile
My Illustration Gallery
Lina Kusaite
Behance.net
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________

This is a collection of my illustrations for the books, that was published form 2009 till 2023. Here i show limited amount of illustrations per project and link to each project gallery, so if you are interested, you can see more by clicking the links.
All my illustrations is hand drawn, it takes time, dedication and quality that I love to give. My styles changes based on texts and stories, therefore I don’t have one style, but many. If you are interested or like my illustrations for your book, text or for anything ells, just let me know


_______________________________________________________________________

"uzkampyne"
2023
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________

"my sister ans i"
2018
The 8th Hiii Illustration International Competition/ MERIT AWARD of “My Sister & I” in Category of Children’s Book, 2020
_______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________

"Terrence and the toilet fairy"
2018
Gold Medal Winner for the best book illustration at iJungle Illustration Awards 2018
______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________
"Coin"
2018
_______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________

"the world filled with wonders"
2015
_______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________
"Feathers, Paws, Fins and Claws"
2015
Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, Second place(silver) as best illustrator with book “Feathers, Paws, Fins, and Claws: Fairy-Tale Beasts” US. 2016
2016 Next Generation Indie Book Awards Finalist in children’s juvenile fiction with book “Feathers, Paws, Fins, and Claws: Fairy- Tale Beasts”, US and Canada
_______________________________________________________________________


books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________
"The Story about Brave Knight Tanksalot and Dragon Mr Kindly"
2012
_______________________________________________________________________

books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________
"The Beast of Vilnius"
2011
_______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________
"...and white shadows in the forest"
2011
_______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________""The Shadow On The Stone Bench"
2009
_______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________
Colorful illustrations, random projects, random years
_______________________________________________________________________

books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer

_______________________________________________________________________
My very old first drawings illustrations, random, was drawing for myself
_______________________________________________________________________
books Character design children's book concept art Drawing hand drawn illustrations illustrations for kids published books freelancer
My Illustration Gallery
96
463
11
Published:

Owner

Lina Kusaite's profile
Lina Kusaite
Brussels, Belgium

My Illustration Gallery

96
463
11
Published:

Creative Fields