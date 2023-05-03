Lina Kusaite's profile
Botanicals
Lina Kusaite
Behance.net
This page is dedicated to botany, my obsession with plants, their anatomy and beauty. Here you can find all projects, from interior design, to cultural or science projects, to personal artworks where plants are the main players. Nature was always the source of my inspiration, a teacher and my home. Plant ecosystems became the main focus of my creative activities and research, looking into diverse ways of exploring, sharing and conveying knowledge I gathered over the past years. It is my belief, that at the present time, the gap between the ‘Natures World’ and mankind has grown too great. Even so, while this global problem is huge, most of the solutions available to us are local, personal, empowering, enlightening and fun. And one of the solutions, is to show the beauty of botanicals, though out my drawings in any forms, shapes, compositions or medium. So if you love plants, my work and looking for illustrator to work with flora, let me know.

Xitan Hotel wall design for guest room - :Autumn"
2022

Xitan Hotel wall design for guest room - "Winter"
2022
Xitan Hotel wall design for guest room - "Summer"    
2022
Xitan Hotel wall design for private guest room
2021
Xitan Hotel wall design for tea drinking ceremony room
2020
Magical World of Nature
2019
La Potage Itinerant
2022
Libris
2021
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123707569/Libris
Lotus Land
2021
Lunaria
2021
Roots Of Science
2018
Lotus
2017
Coffee Plant
2016
Beens
2016
Alternatives
2017
PataBotany
2011
