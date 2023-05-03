This page is dedicated to botany, my obsession with plants, their anatomy and beauty. Here you can find all projects, from interior design, to cultural or science projects, to personal artworks where plants are the main players.

Nature was always the source of my inspiration, a teacher and my home. Plant ecosystems became the main focus of my creative activities and research, looking into diverse ways of exploring, sharing and conveying knowledge I gathered over the past years. It is my belief, that at the present time, the gap between the ‘Natures World’ and mankind has grown too great. Even so, while this global problem is huge, most of the solutions available to us are local, personal, empowering, enlightening and fun. And one of the solutions, is to show the beauty of botanicals, though out my drawings in any forms, shapes, compositions or medium. So if you love plants, my work and looking for illustrator to work with flora, let me know.