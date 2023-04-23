Lina Kusaite's profile
XITAN HOTEL carpet design
bedroom carpet design hotel room interiordesign ornaments design pattern design plantornaments surface textile design tuffting


one more of my works in Xitan Hotel is a carpet design. The carpet design is created out of 3 ornaments, documented and inspired from Tanzhe Temple. Xitan Hotel is in Beijing in China, next to Tanzhe Temple, build by Zhejiang Cathaya International co ltd. In collaboration with TofuInc interior design company in Tokyo, Japan
(https://tofuinc.jp ) photos by Todmanlai Jonon

_______________________________________________________________________

carpet

_______________________________________________________________________

Image may contain: couch, indoor and house
Image may contain: couch, coffee table and table
Image may contain: furniture, couch and bed
Image may contain: furniture and table

_______________________________________________________________________

Inspirational material
_______________________________________________________________________
Image may contain: pattern and abstract
Image may contain: statue, sculpture and bird
Image may contain: art
_______________________________________________________________________

final carpet design
_______________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________

process
_______________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________
 first tests and designs
_______________________________________________________________________

Image may contain: drawing, illustration and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: sketch and drawing
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: elephant, abstract and red
Image may contain: motif and pattern
