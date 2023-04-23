XITAN HOTEL carpet design

one more of my works in Xitan Hotel is a carpet design. The carpet design is created out of 3 ornaments, documented and inspired from Tanzhe Temple. Xitan Hotel is in Beijing in China, next to Tanzhe Temple, build by Zhejiang Cathaya International co ltd. In collaboration with TofuInc interior design company in Tokyo, Japan
(https://tofuinc.jp ) photos by Todmanlai Jonon
carpet
Inspirational material
final carpet design
process
first tests and designs
