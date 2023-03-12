Lina Kusaite's profile
UZKAMPYNE
Lina Kusaite
Behance.net
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor

"UZKAMPYNE"
illustrations for the book written by Igne Zarambaite

_______________________________________________________________

It is a story about endless child fantasies and the unlimited imagination that creates the worlds beyond what we know or see. It is a story about love between mother and son, so big that it floods those worlds with colors, magical creatures and plants growing from the skies.


Written by Igne Zarambaite
Illustrated by Lina Kusaite
Published by Alma littera, Vilnius, Lithuania

______________________________________________________________

Illustrations

______________________________________________________________
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
______________________________________________________________________
Copyright & Title pages
_______________________________________________________________
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
______________________________________________________________________________________
Back page
_______________________________________________________________________
 
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
______________________________________________________________________
Book end sheets
_______________________________________________________________
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
________________________________________________________________________________________
Cover
_______________________________________________________________________
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
________________________________________________________________________________________
Other & Extras
_______________________________________________________________________
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
Character design children illustration children's book Drawing dream fantasy hand drawn ILLUSTRATION imagination watercolor
_______________________________________________________________________
Book
_______________________________________________________________________
UZKAMPYNE
56
225
8
Published:

Owner

Lina Kusaite's profile
Lina Kusaite
Brussels, Belgium

Project Made For

Women Artists 's profile
Women Artists Orosháza, Hungary
eID's profile
eIDHong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China

UZKAMPYNE

56
225
8
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields