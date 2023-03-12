



"UZKAMPYNE"



illustrations for the book written by Igne Zarambaite





_______________________________________________________________





It is a story about endless child fantasies and the unlimited imagination that creates the worlds beyond what we know or see. It is a story about love between mother and son, so big that it floods those worlds with colors, magical creatures and plants growing from the skies.









Written by Igne Zarambaite

Illustrated by Lina Kusaite

Published by Alma littera, Vilnius, Lithuania





______________________________________________________________