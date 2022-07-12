Stockholm Design Lab's profile
AOI – Art on Internet
Stockholm Design Lab
AOI – Art on Internet
Rotations to revolution

AOI ‘Art on Internet’ is a foundation for emerging art and technology with the mission to promote digital art and non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) accessible to a global audience through a permanent collection, metaverse exhibitions, documentary series as well as diverse physical events. They collaborate with artists and brands to help create innovative projects that help improve our world. Digital art unlocks the potential of creativity, connecting billions around the world to transcend the boundaries placed on our society.
For full case visit:​​​​​​​ https://www.stockholmdesignlab.se/work/aoi
AOI – Art on Internet
AOI – Art on Internet

