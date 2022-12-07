Blog
Sana Labs
Stockholm Design Lab
Sana Labs
Learning made human

Sana Labs is the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to learning. They partner with the world’s leading organisations to transform learning outcomes with personalised learning. Their interdisciplinary teams consist of experienced engineers and scientists with backgrounds from Google AI and Spotify to Imperial College and BCG Gamma. By utilising Learning Science, Sana finds insights from educational psychology to optimise how people learn.
SDL collaborated closely with the internal Sana design and product team, marketing and management to create a new brand strategy and brand identity to disrupt the traditional E-learning sector and create awareness amongst users and companies. Typography in collaboration with Letters from Sweden.​​​​​​​
