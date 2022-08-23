Blog
PCP
The world as a whole

PCP act as a strategic financial partner to companies who need additional funds to expand and realise their potential, by providing tailored funding solutions. With their long history of active and contrarian investing in primarily equities dating back to 1969 through its founding parent Proventus, PCP is today among Europe’s leading funding partners for entrepreneurs and mid-sized companies. SDL was assigned to redefine the brand after a name shift and to develop the visual identity, tonality and digital presence.

Images in collaboration with photographer Olov Karlsson.
For full case visit:​​​​​​​ https://www.stockholmdesignlab.se/work/pcp
