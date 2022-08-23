PCP

The world as a whole





PCP act as a strategic financial partner to companies who need additional funds to expand and realise their potential, by providing tailored funding solutions. With their long history of active and contrarian investing in primarily equities dating back to 1969 through its founding parent Proventus, PCP is today among Europe’s leading funding partners for entrepreneurs and mid-sized companies. SDL was assigned to redefine the brand after a name shift and to develop the visual identity, tonality and digital presence.



