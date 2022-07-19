Wästberg digital
Identity through informative e-commerce
Wästberg creates long-lasting, technologically driven, economically viable and environmentally conscious lighting. As part of the next stage in their business evolution, SDL designed and developed an optimised digital experience and e-commerce platform that elevates the brand and product experience. All in answer to the company’s positioning and long-term strategic direction. The new digital platform continues the holistic brand identity work by SDL, focusing on user experience to guide, educate and inspire users about the benefits of individual products, materials and technical innovations in creating well-being through good lighting.