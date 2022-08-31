The Daylight Award

Best practice in daylight





The Daylight Award honors and supports daylight research and daylight in architecture, for the benefit of human health, well-being, and the environment. It places specific emphasis on the interrelation between theory and practice.

The award is given biennially in two categories; Daylight Research and Daylight in Architecture and is provided as two personal prizes, each to the sum of €100,000. Exceptionally for 2020, and to mark the 40th anniversary of the first Daylight Award given to Jørn Utzon, Henry Plummer was given the award for lifetime achievement.

The Daylight Award is presented by the philanthropic foundations, VILLUM FONDEN, VELUX FONDEN, and VELUX STIFTUNG, established by Villum Kann Rasmussen. The foundations support a wide range of non- commercial purposes through scientific, social, cultural, and environmental projects.

The three foundations have a long history when it comes to awarding best practice in daylight. Since 1980, they have awarded daylight prizes to, among others, Jørn Utzon (DK) (1980), Henning Larsen (DK) (1987), Bob Gysin (CH) (2007), Richard Perez (USA) (2008), Peter Zumthor (CH) (2010), James Carpenter (USA) (2010), Lacaton & Vassal (F) (2011), Gigon & Guyer (CH) (2012) and SANAA (JP) (2014).