ARCHITETTIVERONA — AV Magazine. 2nd Restyle





ARCHITETTIVERONA — AV Magazine

2nd Redesign





After 4 years of honored career, it was time to refresh the AV magazine design. Many graphic elements remained consistent, while we focused on the layout of the cover. We were looking for a solution to add visual dynamism so, after defining a smart work grid, we combined shapes, colors and projects details presented in each issue.





We’re just working on the next format so keep in touch!



