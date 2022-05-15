TOU
ARCHITETTIVERONA — AV Magazine. 2nd Restyle
Happycentro Design Studio
ARCHITETTIVERONA — AV Magazine
2nd Redesign

After 4 years of honored career, it was time to refresh the AV magazine design. Many graphic elements remained consistent, while we focused on the layout of the cover. We were looking for a solution to add visual dynamism so, after defining a smart work grid, we combined shapes, colors and projects details presented in each issue.

We’re just working on the next format so keep in touch!

Illustration

Some portraits we made for opening articles.
Nice faces as nice words.
Client: Ordine Degli Architetti Pianificatori Paesaggisti Conservatori Della Provincia di Verona
Editor: Alberto Vignolo
Contributing editor: Laura De Stefano, Federica Guerra, Angela Lion, Matilde Tessari, Luisella Zeri
Photography: Lorenzo Linthout, Diego Martini, Michele Mascalzoni, Simone Sala, Marco Toté

Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design: Erica Zipoli & Andrea Alice Bronzetti
Illustration: Erica Zipoli
