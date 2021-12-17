DOLCE&GABBANA #DGHOLIDAYS 2021

“Dolce&Gabbana brings the magic and joy of the holiday season
to the theatre with #DGHolidays. Ideas, inspiration and a world
of delights for you and your loved ones.”
Where the spectacle of Broadway meets the art of Italian variety shows.
Neon lights mix with joyous Dolce&Gabbana “luminarie”.
In front of their theatre Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana launch themselves
into a sparkling dance and a singing performance, like two stars of the show.
The extraordinary music that accompanies the commercial is “La Notte è Piccola”, composed by maestro Bruno Canfora in 1965 for the theme song of the legendary Studio Uno, a memorable Italian TV program, a timeless masterpiece that is still very modern in its luxurious arrangement.
A sort of short musical that the stylists perform to introduce us to their
2021 #DGHolidays Gift Guide Campaign.
For this project, we have reconstructed a characteristic Broadway theatre, in a 1:6 scale, framed by more than 2,500 hand-mounted coloured light bulbs, each fixed to miniature reproductions of the characteristic “luminarie” lights, to which the Dolce&Gabbana brand has always been closely linked.
We designed the facades, traced streets, placed sidewalks, hoisted lanterns, lit shop windows and decorated the signs.
This time Domenico and Stefano had to jump, dance and, above all sing. Nothing simpler: just model a face for each phoneme, print everything in 3D, decorate everything by hand, conceive a mechanism to replace the expressions, frame by frame, implement the mannequin with a solid but flexible custom rig, revise the clothes so that they too allow adequate mobility, and the most is done 🙂.
It took many months to conceive everything, study the lipsync, build everything, lights it properly, shoot everything in stop motion and edit 2 main versions of the film: The first, an instrumental + dancing only version. The second, where Domenico & Stefano dance and sing the song, edited in 6 versions + 1 without products. Then, a galaxy of satellite content for organic communication on digital, online, offline and TV channels.
Many words said, many hours spent, many hands moved, many people met, often virtually.
We love our work. We hope you too.
Thanks to Dolce&Gabbana for making it possible,
to Happy Finish for the great support and collaboration,
and to those who will watch and share this.
A Fashion Film for: DOLCE & GABBANA
Executive Production Company: Happy Finish | happyfinish.com
Produced & Directed by: Happycentro
Project Management: Andrea Grandotto & Federico Padovani
Art Director: Federico Galvani
Dop: Federico Padovani
Lead Animator: Nicola Smanio
Editing, Compositing & Color Grading: Nicholas Bertini & Federico Galvani
3D Artist: Alessio Danubio
Costume Design: Dolce&Gabbana
Puppet Making: Nicola Smanio & Federico Padovani
Puppet Hand Painting: Erica Zipoli
Props Design: Federico Galvani, Federico Padovani, Andrea Alice Bronzetti
Set Design: The Magic One Piet Paeshuyse
Set Design Assistant: Leonardo Milazzo
Chief Lighting Technician: Nicolò Pozzerle
Electrician Crew: Luca Facci, Fabio Scappini & Pretty Face Giacomo Venturi
CNC: The Luthier Antonio dell’Otto + Ideoplast
Lasercut: Roclam
3D Print: Federico Padovani | Leonardo Milazzo | Fablab Verona
Woodworking: Thanks to IBarredamento
Behind The Scenes: Directed & Edited by Federico Padovani
Still Life Photography Art Direction: Happy Finish – Nicola Barresi
Photo Shooting: Happy Finish + Digital Touch
Photo Editing: Digital Touch
Film Soundtrack: La Notte Piccola (1965) Lyrics by Franco Castellano & Giuseppe Moccia | Music by Bruno Canfora | Performed by Alice & Ellen Kessler
Sound Design: TVCulture
Behind The Scenes Soundtrack: Play Play Play by Shtriker Big Band
Special thanks to: Mirko Scolari & Andrea Grandotto @ Happy Finish and kind people @ Dolce&Gabbana