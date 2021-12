DOLCE&GABBANA #DGHOLIDAYS 2021

Campaign

For this project, we have reconstructed a characteristic Broadway theatre, in a 1:6 scale, framed by more than 2,500 hand-mounted coloured light bulbs, each fixed to miniature reproductions of the characteristic “luminarie” lights, to which the Dolce&Gabbana brand has always been closely linked.

We designed the facades, traced streets, placed sidewalks, hoisted lanterns, lit shop windows and decorated the signs.



This time Domenico and Stefano had to jump, dance and, above all sing. Nothing simpler: just model a face for each phoneme, print everything in 3D, decorate everything by hand, conceive a mechanism to replace the expressions, frame by frame, implement the mannequin with a solid but flexible custom rig, revise the clothes so that they too allow adequate mobility, and the most is done