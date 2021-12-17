DOLCE&GABBANA #DGHOLIDAYS 2021



to the theatre with

Where the spectacle of Broadway meets the art of Italian variety shows. Neon lights mix with joyous Dolce&Gabbana “luminarie”.

In front of their theatre Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana launch themselves

into a sparkling dance and a singing performance, like two stars of the show.



The extraordinary music that accompanies the commercial is “ La Notte è Piccola ”, composed by maestro Bruno Canfora in 1965 for the theme song of the legendary Studio Uno, a memorable Italian TV program, a timeless masterpiece that is still very modern in its luxurious arrangement .



A sort of short musical that the stylists perform to introduce us to their

Campaign .



For this project, we have reconstructed a characteristic Broadway theatre, in a 1:6 scale, framed by more than 2,500 hand-mounted coloured light bulbs, each fixed to miniature reproductions of the characteristic “luminarie” lights, to which the Dolce&Gabbana brand has always been closely linked.

We designed the facades, traced streets, placed sidewalks, hoisted lanterns, lit shop windows and decorated the signs.



This time Domenico and Stefano had to jump, dance and, above all sing. Nothing simpler: just model a face for each phoneme, print everything in 3D, decorate everything by hand, conceive a mechanism to replace the expressions, frame by frame, implement the mannequin with a solid but flexible custom rig, revise the clothes so that they too allow adequate mobility, and the most is done 🙂.



It took many months to conceive everything, study the lipsync, build everything, lights it properly, shoot everything in stop motion and edit 2 main versions of the film: The first, an instrumental + dancing only version. The second, where Domenico & Stefano dance and sing the song, edited in 6 versions + 1 without products. Then, a galaxy of satellite content for organic communication on digital, online, offline and TV channels.



It took many months to conceive everything, study the lipsync, build everything, lights it properly, shoot everything in stop motion and edit 2 main versions of the film: The first, an instrumental + dancing only version. The second, where Domenico & Stefano dance and sing the song, edited in 6 versions + 1 without products. Then, a galaxy of satellite content for organic communication on digital, online, offline and TV channels.

Many words said, many hours spent, many hands moved, many people met, often virtually.



We love our work. We hope you too.







