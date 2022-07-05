ARCHITETTIVERONA — 6° Premio AV







This time the prize is made of wood (by Rabatto This is the last issue of the prize«ARCHITETTIVERONA». As usual we designed all the stuff starting from the visual identity system we made for the previous issues.This time the prize is made of wood (by) and a laser engraved gold plate.

The AVPrize, established in 2009 for the fiftieth anniversary of the magazine «AV», is a highlight among many cultural activities that Ordine degli Architetti Pianificatori Paesaggisti Conservatori della Provincia di Verona propose to promote an aware architectonic culture into the environment where it acts.

Long life to Architecture!