ARCHITETTIVERONA — 6° Premio AV
Happycentro Design Studio
design Poster Design visual identity
ARCHITETTIVERONA — 6° Premio AV

This is the last issue of the prize«ARCHITETTIVERONA». As usual we designed all the stuff starting from the visual identity system we made for the previous issues.
This time the prize is made of wood (by Rabatto) and a laser engraved gold plate.
The AVPrize, established in 2009 for the fiftieth anniversary of the magazine «AV», is a highlight among many cultural activities that Ordine degli Architetti Pianificatori Paesaggisti Conservatori della Provincia di Verona propose to promote an aware architectonic culture into the environment where it acts.
Long life to Architecture!
Client: Ordine Degli Architetti Pianificatori Paesaggisti Conservatori Della Provincia di Verona

Concept & Art Direction: Happycentro
Graphic Design: Andrea Alice Bronzetti & Erica Zipoli
Photography: Federico Padovani & Federico Galvani
Marble Design: Rabatto

Award Ceremony Photography: Michele Mascalzoni
Special thanks to: Alberto Vignolo
