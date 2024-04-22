Happycentro Design Studio's profile

Sabadì — Grand Tour Sicilia

Sabadì
Grand Tour Sicilia

Scope of work
Art Direction
Illustration
Packaging Design

Love for the territory, love for the raw materials and for the culture it can express, has always been the basis of the Sabadì’s brand personality. With this new project, once again, Simone Sabaini, founder of the company, wants to pay homage to the extraordinary Sicilian territory, overflowing with beauty, through unusual postcards that reinterpret some of the symbolic places of this wonderful island: Palermo, Catania, Syracuse, Agrigento, Taormina, Noto, Pantelleria and the Aeolian Islands.

Here is the Grand Tour Sicily.
Client: Sabadì Srl
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design: Erica Zipoli
Illustration & Lettering: Erica Zipoli & Andrea Rubele


