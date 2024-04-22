



Sabadì

Grand Tour Sicilia



Scope of work

Art Direction

Illustration

Packaging Design





Love for the territory, love for the raw materials and for the culture it can express, has always been the basis of the Sabadì’s brand personality. With this new project, once again, Simone Sabaini, founder of the company, wants to pay homage to the extraordinary Sicilian territory, overflowing with beauty, through unusual postcards that reinterpret some of the symbolic places of this wonderful island: Palermo, Catania, Syracuse, Agrigento, Taormina, Noto, Pantelleria and the Aeolian Islands.