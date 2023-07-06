Happycentro Design Studio's profile
TOCATÌ 2022 — 20th Edition
Happycentro Design Studio
brand identity poster Event Design
TOCATÌ – 2022
20th Edition

The Tocatì – International Festival of street games, is a festival that becomes a moment for and of everyone, where culture, aggregation and inclusiveness are expressed through the game.

2022 was a special year, an ambitious goal that was worth celebrating. Indeed, the festival is now at its twentieth edition.

This important circumstance inspires the idea of ​​breaking patterns and habits, to produce something decidedly unusual, potentially new, hopefully memorable.

Thus was born the solution of narrating a choral festival through a choral project. Involving 20 talents as “guests” to ideally represent the 20 editions of Tocatì through 20 posters. Among them are old friends and collaborators, historical volunteer, students and professionals. Everyone, with his own sensitivity, with complete freedom of expression, was able to “smear” their poster thus giving shape to a kaleidoscope of shapes and colors.

Discover more at tocati.it
Promo Video
Custom Typography
With the great helpful hand by the amazing team at Zetafonts, from Florence, we had the opportunity to develop an entire set of gliphs customized for Tocatì, to celebrate the great goal achieved and for any future use.
Brand Upgrade
Community Logo
Tocatì become much bigger. Under this brand now there are a great miscellanea of gamer communities from a lot of countries.
The 2022 is the end (or better, the starting point) of an amazing trip to obtain one of the most international recognition: the intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO.
Icons
A new set of custom made icons to manage the communication needs during the festival: for maps, programs and displays.
Print Layout
Client: AGA
Project: Tocatì – Festival Internazionale dei Giochi di Strada – 20th Edition
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design: Mattia Cristini & Andrea Rubele
Type Design: Zetafonts (“Etrusco” by Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini and Mario de Libero after Nebiolo, “Calvino” by Andrea Tartarelli, “Tocatipo” by Federico Galvani, Mattia Cristini, Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini and Mario de Libero after Nebiolo)
Motion Graphics: Nicholas Bertini
Sound Design: Federico Galvani

Many Thanks to: Giuseppe Giacon & Laura Casarsa by AGA, Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini & his amazing team at Zetafonts
Urban pictures by: Barbara Rigon, Gaia Prando, Laura Casarsa

Guest Talents:
Silvia Albano
Zoe Anselmi
Nicholas Bertini
Alessandro Bombieri
Stefi Cossu
Mattia Cristini
Emanuele Dall’Acqua
Simone Doriano
Elisa Fior
Luca Galvani
Nicola Gasperini
Filippo Giuliari
Giulio Grigollo
Edward Maleffo
Andrea Rubele
Alessandro Tarocco
Stefano Torregrossa
Giacomo Trivellini
