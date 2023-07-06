TOCATÌ – 2022

20th Edition





The Tocatì – International Festival of street games, is a festival that becomes a moment for and of everyone, where culture, aggregation and inclusiveness are expressed through the game.





2022 was a special year, an ambitious goal that was worth celebrating. Indeed, the festival is now at its twentieth edition.





This important circumstance inspires the idea of ​​breaking patterns and habits, to produce something decidedly unusual, potentially new, hopefully memorable.





Thus was born the solution of narrating a choral festival through a choral project. Involving 20 talents as “guests” to ideally represent the 20 editions of Tocatì through 20 posters. Among them are old friends and collaborators, historical volunteer, students and professionals. Everyone, with his own sensitivity, with complete freedom of expression, was able to “smear” their poster thus giving shape to a kaleidoscope of shapes and colors.



