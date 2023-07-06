TOCATÌ – 2022
20th Edition
The Tocatì – International Festival of street games, is a festival that becomes a moment for and of everyone, where culture, aggregation and inclusiveness are expressed through the game.
2022 was a special year, an ambitious goal that was worth celebrating. Indeed, the festival is now at its twentieth edition.
This important circumstance inspires the idea of breaking patterns and habits, to produce something decidedly unusual, potentially new, hopefully memorable.
Thus was born the solution of narrating a choral festival through a choral project. Involving 20 talents as “guests” to ideally represent the 20 editions of Tocatì through 20 posters. Among them are old friends and collaborators, historical volunteer, students and professionals. Everyone, with his own sensitivity, with complete freedom of expression, was able to “smear” their poster thus giving shape to a kaleidoscope of shapes and colors.
Promo Video
Custom Typography
With the great helpful hand by the amazing team at Zetafonts, from Florence, we had the opportunity to develop an entire set of gliphs customized for Tocatì, to celebrate the great goal achieved and for any future use.
Brand Upgrade
Community Logo
Tocatì become much bigger. Under this brand now there are a great miscellanea of gamer communities from a lot of countries.
The 2022 is the end (or better, the starting point) of an amazing trip to obtain one of the most international recognition: the intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO.
The 2022 is the end (or better, the starting point) of an amazing trip to obtain one of the most international recognition: the intangible cultural heritage by the UNESCO.
Icons
A new set of custom made icons to manage the communication needs during the festival: for maps, programs and displays.
Print Layout