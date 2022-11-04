Eat This Not That Brand Identity & Package Design

Eat This Not That, ETNT is a diet food brand that sells high-protein, low-carb finger food.
Mobills Group designed ETNT's brand identity and product package.
Date. March 2022
Partner. Gomi Corp.
ETNT's brand identity was designed in the American Chinese mood. The brand symbol embodies holding food with chopsticks with the meaning that anyone can easily enjoy it. The abbreviated logo used as a pattern adds an oriental mood.
ETNT makes a delicious Easy-to-eat Food. More convenient, more stylish.
Choose for your wonderful meal. Now, just Eat This Not That!
Mobills-Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.