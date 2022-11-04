Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+4
Eat This Not That Brand Identity & Package Design
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity


Eat This Not That, ETNT is a diet food brand that sells high-protein, low-carb finger food. 
Mobills Group designed ETNT's brand identity and product package.

Date. March 2022 
Partner. Gomi Corp.

brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity


ETNT's brand identity was designed in the American Chinese mood. The brand symbol embodies holding food with chopsticks with the meaning that anyone can easily enjoy it. The abbreviated logo used as a pattern adds an oriental mood.


brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity


ETNT makes a delicious Easy-to-eat Food. More convenient, more stylish. 
Choose for your wonderful meal. Now, just Eat This Not That!


brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
Image may contain: soft drink, food and drink
Image may contain: food and fast food
Image may contain: table, food and plate
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity
brand brand identity editorial design graphic identity Packaging photographer product design symbol design visual identity

Mobills-Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.





Eat This Not That Brand Identity & Package Design
375
1.7k
21
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+4
Multiple Owners
Mobills Group Corp.

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Mobills Group Corp.
    Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Hyelin 9ang
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    THEO KIM
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Mo Choon
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    soho soho
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    HOONTAEK OH
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Eat This Not That Brand Identity & Package Design

    Eat This Not That, ETNT is a diet food brand that sells high-protein, low-carb finger food. Mobills Group designed ETNT's brand identity and prod Read More
    375
    1.7k
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields