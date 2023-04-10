Firfin Brand Identity & Character Design

Firfin is an Edu-Fintech app service that allows children to manage their pocket money independently. Mobills Group designed Firfin’s brand identity and characters to make it easier for children to build financial knowledge.
Date: December 2022
Partner: Firfin
‘FIN’, the money messanger, is a character that represents the Firfin World, a virtual world in the Fifin APP. It rides a skateboard and delivers pocket money in balloons. FIN is in the form of a coin and its body grows when it feels good.
Firfin's icon and game map design give a friendly impression to children with clear brand consistency.
Children earn points by completing quests in Firfin World. Firfin World expands as quests progress and children create their own Firfin World through point management such as stock investment and savings.
Mobills-Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.
