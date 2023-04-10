Mobills Group Corp.'s profileHyelin 9ang's profileSIEUN PARK's profileHOONTAEK OH's profileSOHYUN Kang's profileTHEO KIM's profile+4
Firfin Brand Identity & Character Design
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
 ​​​​​​​

Firfin is an Edu-Fintech app service that allows children to manage their pocket money independently. Mobills Group designed Firfin’s brand identity and characters to make it easier for children to build financial knowledge.

Date: December 2022 
Partner: Firfin


adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo



‘FIN’, the money messanger, is a character that represents the Firfin World, a virtual world in the Fifin APP. It rides a skateboard and delivers pocket money in balloons. FIN is in the form of a coin and its body grows when it feels good.​​​​​
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
   

Firfin's icon and game map design give a friendly impression to children with clear brand consistency.


adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo


Children earn points by completing quests in Firfin World. Firfin World expands as quests progress and children create their own Firfin World through point management such as stock investment and savings.


adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo


adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity branding Character Character design graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION logo


Mobills-Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.




Firfin Brand Identity & Character Design
32
145
4
Published:

Owners

Mobills Group Corp.'s profile
Mobills Group Corp.
Korea, Republic of
Hyelin 9ang's profile
Hyelin 9ang
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
SIEUN PARK's profile
SIEUN PARK
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
HOONTAEK OH's profile
HOONTAEK OH
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
SOHYUN Kang's profile
SOHYUN Kang
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
THEO KIM's profile
THEO KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

Firfin Brand Identity & Character Design

Firfin is an Edu-Fintech app service that allows children to manage their pocket money independently. Mobills Group designed Firfin’s brand ident Read More

32
145
4
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields