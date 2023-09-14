My Comuputer is ATM
Superblock has developed the Over Protocol, a blockchain network that lightens nodes and allows anyone to operate it easily. Mobills Group created the slogan "My Computer is ATM" and planned and designed a pop-up store where people can experience the Over Protocol Network.
Date: Sep 2023
Partner: Superblock
Run a node at home. Join home staking. Enjoy a new lifestyle.
To communicate that the Over Protocol is a light network working even on personal computers, a pop-up store was designed with the concept of a software shop from the 1980s, when personal computers were becoming popular. Visitors experienced the Over Protocol by earning points at the ATM and using them to purchase products.
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.
OVER PROTOCOL @over_protocol
MOBILLS GROUP
Directing: Mochoon, Soho
Space Planning: Jiwoo
Space Design: Hyelin
Design Assist: Minju
