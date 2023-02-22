Mobills Group Corp.'s profile권 지우's profileHOONTAEK OH's profileSOHYUN Kang's profileTHEO KIM's profileHyelin 9ang's profileSIEUN PARK's profileMo Choon's profile이 규정's profile+7
Moomooz Rebranding
Moomooz is a family lifestyle platform. Mobills Group designed Moomooz’s brand identity and its website to provide consistent brand experience for consumers.

Partner: Moomooz
December. 2022



The brand’s design principles were derived from the brand’s mission. The design principles were visually converted to provide a consistent brand experience for consumers.



Moomooz pursues a natural appearance, not a decorated appearance of children. 



Mobills Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand Mobetterworks, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on MoTV. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.




  
