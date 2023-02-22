Moomooz Rebranding

Moomooz is a family lifestyle platform. Mobills Group designed Moomooz’s brand identity and its website to provide consistent brand experience for consumers.
Partner: Moomooz
December. 2022
The brand’s design principles were derived from the brand’s mission. The design principles were visually converted to provide a consistent brand experience for consumers.
Moomooz pursues a natural appearance, not a decorated appearance of children.
Mobills Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.
