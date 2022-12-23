Goobne Basasak Universe Character Development.

Goobne created <Basasak Universe> to strengthen the identity of the ‘Oven Grilled Chicken’ brand.
Mobills Group developed three characters from <Basasak Universe> and produced two animated commercials.
Date: June 2022
Partner: Goobne Chicken
Columbasak, The Crispy Discovery of <Oven Basasak>
‘Columbasak’ symbolizes the new menu ‘Oven Basasak’ that creates a crispy texture with brown rice powder.
He was ordered by ‘Gouleon’ to find a new tastes of oven chicken, and he first discovered the brown rice continent.
WORK IN PROGRESS & STORYBOARD
Character Development.
<Basasak Universe> strengthens the identity of Goobne, the Oven Grilled Chicken brand. Goobne developed the scalability and individuality of products through the story that begins with the ‘Gouleon’ ordering the three loyalists - Columbasak, Cheesevara, and Basaktra - to “Find a new crispy without frying!”
Cheesevara, Cheese Revolution of <Cheese Basasak>
‘Cheesevara’ symbolizes the new menu ‘Cheese Basasak’ that boasts a crispy texture with cheese powder. Cheesevara, who travels through the cheese desert, is a character who resists soggy and oily chicken.
WORK IN PROGRESS & STORYBOARD
Mobills Group
Mobills is a creative group that experiments with the way of working. In addition to launching the brand ‘Mobetterworks’, we collaborate with partners in various field to solve problems and record the process of working on ‘MoTV’. Mobills wants to create a fun and playful working culture with a group sound that harmonizes the distinct individualities of the members.
