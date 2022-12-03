Line Lovers - part 4 - illustration, ADV & Love

Hi folks!! long time without any update. It's a crazy sad moment and we have to remember to stay connected. Those are just a series of draw made for various client and reason all around the blue globe. Hope you could find a way to draw a smile on your face with this line. Thanks for your time. Enjoy and spread love.
some new draw for guuk :)
I was invited in Los Angeles to draw some line for the guy at SQLA :)
sorry for this bad video but it's the only material that i have :) i lost the good files :(
This is the image for World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) meeting :)
I had the pleasure to draw a wine label. Was amazing!
A series of draw for Milo app
A new series of drawing and painting for Seic in switzerland
A series of draw for Rapt in france.
An ill for Renew mag.
A draw for Cool Working by Actiu
Draw for Milo magazine
Image for Renovia product :)
A series of images for Essence
A series of draw for Capitol mag.
Another amazing proj in Japan :)
A pattern of stranger :)
Cover for il sole 24 ore
Play with a dots.
Strange animals.
Universal love. In search of.
Use time to have your time. Break.
remember always to use your time for what you love!
Share with everyone you want :) Thankssss
follow instagram and spread love!!!