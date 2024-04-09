Jonathan Calugi's profile

All around the lline - Various illustration and more

Jonathan Calugi
oneline connection minimal simplicity line minimalist artsy Illusttration identity together
Hi folks :) A series of new draw for new Guuk adv :) Video as always by Device :) 
I had the opportunity to draw some line for the Raffo beer label. Unfortunately the proj. remain just a pitch :/ 
Cover for Nueva Magazine
I did the cover for a magazine about nature in my city. And also a small draw for the 50 years birth of the editor. 
A series of line for my friend Ayous 
spring it's coming time to find time to have time.
enjoy and spread love

Share with everyone you want :) Thanks for your time!!

CIAOOOOO!!
