All around the lline - Various illustration and more

Hi folks :) A series of new draw for new Guuk adv :) Video as always by Device :)
I had the opportunity to draw some line for the Raffo beer label. Unfortunately the proj. remain just a pitch :/
Cover for Nueva Magazine
I did the cover for a magazine about nature in my city. And also a small draw for the 50 years birth of the editor.
A series of line for my friend Ayous
spring it's coming time to find time to have time.
enjoy and spread love
Share with everyone you want :) Thanks for your time!!
CIAOOOOO!!